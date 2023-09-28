Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 13,763 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

