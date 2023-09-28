Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119,462 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Mastercard worth $563,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

