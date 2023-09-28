Zacks Research Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

