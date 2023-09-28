Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Rises By 54.7%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vision Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Vision Energy stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Vision Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Vision Energy Company Profile

Vision Energy Corporation, an energy company, develops midstream infrastructure for import, storage, and distribution of low-carbon energy products and hydrogen carriers to customers and supply-chains. It also develops a bulk liquid import and storage facility for the related products. The company was formerly known as Vision Hydrogen Corporation and changed its name to Vision Energy Corporation in November 2022.

