Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.79. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
