United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.88-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.03 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.