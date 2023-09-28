ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.01

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 6968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

