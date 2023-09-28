Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of 0.45. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 1.00.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

