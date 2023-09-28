Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of 0.45. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 1.00.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
