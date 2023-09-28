Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) & Ryder System (NYSE:R) Critical Analysis

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) and Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Element Fleet Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $12.01 billion 0.40 $867.00 million $11.54 9.08 Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -469.65

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Element Fleet Management. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

83.6% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryder System and Element Fleet Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 2 2 0 2.50 Element Fleet Management 0 1 0 1 3.00

Ryder System currently has a consensus price target of $104.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Element Fleet Management has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Element Fleet Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Element Fleet Management is more favorable than Ryder System.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Element Fleet Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 4.79% 23.98% 4.95% Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ryder System beats Element Fleet Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

