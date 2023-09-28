Comparing SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SunHydrogen and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.80 Ascent Solar Technologies $244,531.00 7.77 -$19.75 million ($178.00) -0.03

This table compares SunHydrogen and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SunHydrogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Solar Technologies. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunHydrogen and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SunHydrogen beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

