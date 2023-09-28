Contrasting CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A CVRx -140.69% -41.62% -35.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) -0.02 CVRx $22.47 million 13.86 -$41.43 million ($2.10) -7.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.5% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

CVR Medical beats CVRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.