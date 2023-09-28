Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $17.43

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

