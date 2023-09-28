Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $69.88

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

