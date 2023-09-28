HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock worth $26,570,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $483.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.91. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.