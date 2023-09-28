Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $304.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $287.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.30. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

