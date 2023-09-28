Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $65.34

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 234,408.0% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 117,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,090,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,243,000 after purchasing an additional 282,150 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

