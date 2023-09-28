The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $155,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.