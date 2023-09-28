Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,309.29

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,309.29 ($28.20).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.31) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($33.15) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,150 ($26.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,306.02 ($28.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,308.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,353.07. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,028 ($24.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.77, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,634.62%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.