Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.87.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

