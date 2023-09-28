PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $93.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.