AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

T stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

