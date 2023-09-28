Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

