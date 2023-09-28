Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $109.18

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

