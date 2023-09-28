Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:SES opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

