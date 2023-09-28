Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Endeavor Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

