Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $321.14

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $126.83 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

