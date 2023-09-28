Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVAGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1,224.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 279,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 257,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Enviva by 79.6% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 117,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Enviva has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Enviva (NYSE:EVAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

