Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enviva Trading Up 5.0 %
Enviva stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Enviva has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enviva
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.