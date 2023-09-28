TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$162.90.
TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$171.80 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$117.42 and a twelve month high of C$188.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
