Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.18).

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.15) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 226.40 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

