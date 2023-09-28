Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

