Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.72.

Plains GP stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 295,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,103,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 344,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

