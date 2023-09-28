Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $39.91

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.