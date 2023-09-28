Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.58).
Several equities analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 1.14 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,666.67%.
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
