First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $34.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.6 %

FIBK stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,543,000 after buying an additional 1,202,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

