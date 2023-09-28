Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $123.67

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

