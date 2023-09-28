ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 406.3% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.06 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $634.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $327.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.89%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

