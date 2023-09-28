Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 in the last ninety days. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RIG opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.