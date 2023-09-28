Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,927,000 after buying an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

