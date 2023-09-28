Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 417,850 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

