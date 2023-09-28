Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

