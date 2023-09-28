BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $475.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.43) to GBX 1,120 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.26) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

