Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMUF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELMUF

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Shares of ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

(Get Free Report

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.