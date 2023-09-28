Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.55.
ERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Stock Down 0.8 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 3.2758621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.