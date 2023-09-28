Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

ERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.20 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.05.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 3.2758621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

