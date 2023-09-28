Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

