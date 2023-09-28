Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbus
Airbus Stock Up 0.2 %
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.