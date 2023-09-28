Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Airbus stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

