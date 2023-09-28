Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
PERI stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
