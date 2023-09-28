Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.