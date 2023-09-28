Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
