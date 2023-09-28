Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

(Get Free Report

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

