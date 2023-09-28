Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AESI opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

