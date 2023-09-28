Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

